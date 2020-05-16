Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Given New $54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $36.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,721. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -334.00, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $1,719,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares in the company, valued at $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

