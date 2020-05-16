Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) is Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP reduced its position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,500 shares during the period. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO makes up about 3.3% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $402,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,683 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter worth about $22,136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,438,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,786,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $271,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,489 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

MBT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.55. 3,338,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,786,895. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

