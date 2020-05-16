Monero Classic (XMC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $224.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002151 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00686255 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000106 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,693,390 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

