Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,378 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 18,656,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,683,219. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

