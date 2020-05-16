Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 6,316 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Southwest Gas accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Southwest Gas worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Southwest Gas by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 39,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,330.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.57.

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,062. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $74.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $836.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

