Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 6,833 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,091,000 after buying an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,997,000 after buying an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $509,327,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

NYSE COF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.03. 3,359,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,840. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

