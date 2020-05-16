Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 110.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,571 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KB Home worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,038,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,791,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,407,000 after purchasing an additional 184,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after purchasing an additional 651,355 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 1,928,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.88. KB Home has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $40.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.73 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

