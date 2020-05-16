Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $394,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.77. 29,553,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,406,437. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

