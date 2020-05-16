Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New $283,000 Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Docusign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.88. 2,579,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.58.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 41,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total transaction of $5,058,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 217,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,500,059.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 477,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,519 shares of company stock valued at $67,782,158 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

