Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 1,102 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Repligen makes up about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after acquiring an additional 512,455 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,342,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,638,000 after acquiring an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 965,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $1,074,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,163,910.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $413,468.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,095 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,632. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $8.51 on Friday, hitting $140.48. The stock had a trading volume of 768,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,047. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $65.63 and a 12-month high of $142.39.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

