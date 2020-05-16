Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 74,535 ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,000. ALLETE makes up approximately 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ALLETE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,429. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALLETE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

