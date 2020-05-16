Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.18% of EnerSys worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in EnerSys by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti dropped their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.52. 137,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.06.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

