Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes $429,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 976,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,008,017 shares of company stock worth $46,108,962 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 46,813,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,306,027. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

