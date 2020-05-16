Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $76.52

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $76.52 and traded as low as $52.00. Moog shares last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Moog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

