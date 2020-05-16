Mooncoin Price Up 56.9% This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 103.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 56.9% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $25.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00460149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003240 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005385 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,748,222,280 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

