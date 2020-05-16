Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.05

Shares of Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $186.05 and traded as low as $117.11. Morguard shares last traded at $119.39, with a volume of 2,582 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$223.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$225.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$138.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$185.63. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.12, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$301.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morguard Corp will post 19.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morguard (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

