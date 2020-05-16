MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €138.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €114.00 ($132.56) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.63 ($147.24).

Shares of MOR traded up €3.50 ($4.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €118.75 ($138.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.59, a current ratio of 12.87 and a quick ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.90. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a 52-week high of €146.30 ($170.12).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

