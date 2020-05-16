MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €150.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.63 ($147.24).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

ETR:MOR traded up €3.50 ($4.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €118.75 ($138.08). 173,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €96.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.90. The company has a current ratio of 12.87, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.59. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €65.25 ($75.87) and a fifty-two week high of €146.30 ($170.12). The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.