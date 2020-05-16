Mortgage Choice (ASX:MOC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.12

Mortgage Choice Limited (ASX:MOC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.65. Mortgage Choice shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 28,079 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.39.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. Mortgage Choice’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mortgage Choice Limited provides mortgage broking services in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Mortgage Choice Franchised Mortgage Broking, Mortgage Choice Financial Planning, and Help Me Choose Health Fund and Mortgage Comparison Website. It offers assistance in determining the borrowing capacities of residential mortgage borrowers; and assessment of a range of home loans products, as well as submits loan applications on behalf of borrowers.

