Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.60

Mvb Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.60 and traded as low as $11.66. Mvb Financial shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 19,653 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MVBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mvb Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mvb Financial by 104.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mvb Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

