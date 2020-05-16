NAGA Price Hits $0.0192 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. NAGA has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,858.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043118 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.96 or 0.03501155 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055456 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001983 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

