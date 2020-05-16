NEM Reaches Market Cap of $352.25 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. One NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, Zaif and Cryptomate. NEM has a total market capitalization of $352.25 million and $23.91 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEM has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

Get NEM alerts:

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Crex24, Kryptono, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, Bithumb, Coinbe, Bitbns, COSS, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, B2BX, Iquant, Cryptopia, Exrates, Cryptomate, Upbit, Livecoin, Koineks, Huobi, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, Binance, Poloniex, YoBit, Coinsuper, CoinTiger, Kuna and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.