Neo Hits Market Cap of $705.95 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for $10.01 or 0.00107004 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, BitForex, Coinnest and OKEx. Neo has a total market cap of $705.95 million and $527.28 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.88 or 0.02030175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00087779 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00171004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00039699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, Switcheo Network, TDAX, Upbit, Liquid, Bittrex, Coinnest, BigONE, Exrates, OKEx, Coinsuper, Gate.io, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Binance, BitMart, Koinex, Coinrail, Livecoin, Kucoin, DragonEX, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Huobi, Bibox, Allcoin, CoinEx, Tidebit, LBank, COSS, BitForex, OTCBTC, HitBTC, BCEX, Cobinhood, Bitfinex, Ovis and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.