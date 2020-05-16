NeoPhotonics’ (NPTN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NPTN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

NPTN stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 4,216,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.48 million. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,488 shares of company stock valued at $873,866 in the last quarter. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 30,291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,986,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 169,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

