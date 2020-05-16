Neutron Reaches One Day Volume of $34.00 (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Neutron has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $165,098.84 and approximately $34.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000736 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012488 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.