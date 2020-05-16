New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lessened its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,990,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,588,000 after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

EDU traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.31. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

