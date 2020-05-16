Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $387-397 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.77 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.64.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $170.13 on Friday. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.55.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.