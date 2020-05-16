Niobium Coin (NBC) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $422,398.84 and $4.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.93 or 0.02024086 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00087702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00171025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

