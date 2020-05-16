Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Purchases $20,500.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $20,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NRIM opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $144.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.58. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 110,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

