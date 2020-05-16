Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,455 shares of company stock worth $4,401,151. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $9.70 on Monday, reaching $321.63. 1,672,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,416. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.53 and a 200 day moving average of $345.41.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

