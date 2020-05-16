NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. NortonLifeLock updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.22 EPS.

Shares of NLOK stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,304,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,973. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

