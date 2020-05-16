Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Novavax’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.07.

Novavax stock traded up $5.33 on Tuesday, hitting $43.63. 21,741,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,987,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Novavax has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novavax will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 14,736.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

