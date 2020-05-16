NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Lessened by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.4% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $18.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.63. 24,543,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,374,089. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $340.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.30. The firm has a market cap of $208.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $268.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

