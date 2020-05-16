NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,927 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $395,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.6% during the first quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 124,143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.45. 4,363,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.94. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.