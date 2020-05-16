Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMER. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 454,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,646. Omeros has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $23.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Omeros by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $675,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Omeros in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Omeros by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 299,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

