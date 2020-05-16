Omeros’ (OMER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Omeros alerts:

NASDAQ OMER traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,646. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $770.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.95.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,485,000 after purchasing an additional 162,255 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Omeros by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,523,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Omeros by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 858,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 117,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Omeros by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 60,822 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.