Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Increased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $9,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 500.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSE:OMC traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $50.90. 4,187,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

