ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Deutsche Bank

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.79.

ON traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,847,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,001. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

