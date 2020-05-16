Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.01 and traded as low as $3.11. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 96,600 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORMP shares. Aegis began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

