Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Shares Bought by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital lifted its position in Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Orchard Therapeutics were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 180,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,821. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $925.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

