Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORGO. BidaskClub raised Organogenesis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Organogenesis stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 70,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.26 million and a PE ratio of -7.07. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 542,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126,008.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Organogenesis by 23.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Organogenesis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 41.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

