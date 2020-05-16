Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Oshkosh worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

OSK stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 298,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

