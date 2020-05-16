Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

TSE:OSK traded up C$0.13 on Monday, reaching C$3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 981,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,986. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.98. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.22.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$407,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,077,110 shares in the company, valued at C$8,460,069.03. Also, Senior Officer Lili Mance sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 128,700 shares of company stock valued at $390,243 and sold 418,889 shares valued at $1,460,005.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

