Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Has $569,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $58,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,373.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,420. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,243.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.