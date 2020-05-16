Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,045 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,205 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,986,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

