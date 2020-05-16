Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Sells 98 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $9.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $365.30. 2,593,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.20. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

