Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.95. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.83 and a 12 month high of C$34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 244.96.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.00, for a total transaction of C$495,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,892 shares in the company, valued at C$2,801,436.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

