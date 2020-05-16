Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Raised to $24.50 at Deutsche Bank

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.11.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,603,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,042. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.33, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $9,831,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

