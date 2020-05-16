Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.42.

Shares of PK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. 7,201,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,361. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $75,747,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

