Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.42.

NYSE:PK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.31. 7,201,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,160,361. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after purchasing an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,757,000 after purchasing an additional 313,533 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

